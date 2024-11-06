X!

Estonia's politicians congratulate Donald Trump on 'impressive' victory

Donald Trump and his family after declaring victory.
Donald Trump and his family after declaring victory. Source: SCANPIX/AFP/JOE RAEDLE
Estonia's president and prime minister on Wednesday morning congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election.

Officials sent their congratulations after Trump self-declared victory having won 266 of the 270 electoral votes required.

"Estonia values its enduring alliance with the United States, founded on shared democratic ideals and a joint commitment to global security. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our close cooperation in years to come," President Alar Karis wrote on the social media site X.

Prime Minster Kristen Michal (Reform) called the win "impressive."

"Estonia and the United States have always been the closest of allies. Looking forward to working with you to make the transatlantic relationship stronger and not let aggressors win," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) sent congratulations, adding: "Looking forward to further strengthening the relations between Estonia & the U.S. & ensuring security & prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the "people have spoken" and the hard work starts now.

"[The] Campaign is over and real life begins. Having been in contact with many US leaders (both Rep&Dem), I'm sure that excellent relations with will continue and ironclad commitment to the Euro-Atlantic security will be strong," he said.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) said: "We look forward to further strengthening our strong allied relations, cooperation between our parliaments, Euro-Atlantic security, and support for Ukraine."

MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) congratulated Trump, but also called for Europe to do more.

"EU must also understand that we can't rely only on the help of US. Trump's win must motivate NATO members to boost their defense spending," said the former head of the Estonian Defense Forces.

Ahead of the election, officials said Estonia has close cooperation with both the Democrat and Republican administrations so it does not matter who wins.

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk said: "The goal will not change for us. The United States is a crucial ally, one we want by our side and with whom we hope to share a similar perspective on global issues."

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov agreed.

"The importance of the relationship between Estonia and the US, or the relationship between Europe and the US, is not a necessity driven by ideological preferences or party political preferences, but a strategic necessity. So we look at who is elected president in America and then we try to strengthen the relationship on that basis," he told TV show "Impulss."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

