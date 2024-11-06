Expert: Joe Biden will be remembered as a weak president on foreign policy

Joe Biden's legacy as United States president will be defined by a perceived weakness in foreign policy, International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) director Indrek Kannik said.

Amid global tensions and shifting alliances, critics have said that the Biden approach lacks the strength needed on the world stage, leaving a lasting impression of missed opportunities and hesitant leadership in international affairs.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio" Tuesday and ahead of the ongoing election results in the U.S. starting to trickle in, Kannik said that on the positive side of the foreign policy balance sheet, Biden brought extensive experience to foreign affairs and managed to improve relations between the United States and its Western European allies, which had become strained under the administration of Donald Trump.

However, Kannik said Biden's foreign policy stance as president had plenty in the negative column too.

"His extreme restraint in supporting Ukraine has prolonged the war, giving Russia confidence it can win. It's regrettable the U.S. has shown such weakness, letting Russia intimidate with nuclear threats," Kannik remarked.

Ukraine's leadership and its people have also become disillusioned with the Biden administration, he added.

"They try to hide it, only less so now. Only recently, President Zelenskyy directly questioned the U.S. on its next steps, especially as North Korean soldiers bolster Russia. Will it be regret or real action if Russia escalates things further? So far, nothing. They're disappointed and frustrated," Kannik observed.

Kannik expressed doubt over Ukraine's stance on the U.S. election outcome, saying they might see opportunities with Trump, though fear Kamala Harris might pursue similar policies to Biden's.

He cautioned that Trump could pressure Ukraine to cede territory for peace but doubted Trump would achieve a quick end or be able to push Russia into negotiations, given its recent relative successes.

"You can't force peace when Ukraine is retreating. Putin sees more gain in military advances than talks," he explained.

"Ukraine needs stronger support to halt Russia's advance for talks to be feasible," Kannik emphasized.

Kannik also noted that a Kamala Harris win would bring limited change, due to her lack of foreign policy experience, though she might not been burdened by the same constraints the outgoing president has been.

"Harris wouldn't face Biden's limitations, but her Democratic roots lean toward negotiation over force, making major policy shifts unlikely," he added.

Kannik forecast that Biden would continue or even increase Ukraine aid before leaving office, especially if Trump were to win, while Harris becoming the next president would prolong this aid for the foreseeable.

"If Trump wins, Biden will aim to contrast by strongly backing Ukraine, unlike Trump, who might be reluctant. If Harris wins, aid will likely remain steady."

The ICDS chair expressed skepticism that a Harris victory would shift U.S. NATO policy, while expecting a Trump administration to press European nations for higher defense spending, not a bad thing in and of itself.

"This is fair. If the U.S. spends 3.5 to 4 percent on security, while Europe only spends 1.5 to 2 percent, it's an imbalance," Kannik argued.

Kannik said he doubted the U.S. would cut its presence in Europe as long as Russia remains as aggressive as it has been.

"Regardless of the election outcome, Europe will gradually assume more responsibility for its defense, allowing the U.S. to pivot more toward China," Kannik concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!