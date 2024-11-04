EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

EKRE leader Martin Helme said on Vikerraadio that Donald Trump's peace plan, in his view, involves ceding occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia, which, according to Helme, would ensure that war does not reach Estonia. He further asserted that if Kamala Harris were to win, Estonians, along with other Eastern European NATO members, would be sent to fight against Russia. Isamaa head Urmas Reinsalu disagreed with Helme's interpretation but acknowledged that there are several uncertainties regarding Trump's foreign policy approach that concern him.

According to Martin Helme, Donald Trump has essentially stated that he would pressure Ukraine into making peace with Russia by threatening to withdraw support if Ukraine refuses. "This way, at least part of Ukraine would remain, while the territories currently occupied would likely stay in Russian hands. That is essentially Trump's peace plan," Helme said.

"This would mean that the war would not reach us," Helme emphasized.

He further claimed that if Kamala Harris wins – suggesting the possibility of an election he perceives as fraudulent – there is a strong likelihood that Eastern Europe would be directed to support Ukraine by exerting military pressure on Russia. "In other words, Americans would expect Estonians, Finns, Poles and Romanians to go to war with Russia to help Ukraine. I am not willing for us to be used as expendable material just to save face for the Democrats' foreign policy," Helme argued.

Urmas Reinsalu responded by expressing disbelief in such a scenario. "The notion that Kamala Harris would push Eastern Europeans into direct conflict with Russia – I don't believe in that outlook from the perspective of the United States," he commented.

Reinsalu added that a new paradigm would be needed to support Ukraine, as current Western assistance is no longer sufficient.

He expressed hope that Trump's plan would not include forcing Ukraine to relinquish parts of its territory, saying, "I very much hope that this is not the plan."

Helme also noted that, while Russia has significantly ramped up its war industry, the West has yet to do the same. According to him, the military equipment and ammunition stocks of European countries, including Estonia, are nearly depleted.

Martin Helme argued that "the reality is that if peace is not made immediately, Ukraine stands to lose the remaining half of its territory as well. The Russians have received support from Iran, China, North Korea and essentially half of the Global South. The West, which only represents 15 percent of the world, has not activated its war industry and lacks the political will for a direct conflict between NATO countries and Russia."

Urmas Reinsalu disagreed, countering, "You are taking a biased position, as if Russia is somehow interested in ending hostilities. No signals have indicated that this is the case."

Helme responded that, should the Russians refuse peace under these conditions, Trump has threatened to provide Ukraine with full support.

Reinsalu: Trump's treatment of Ukraine issue unclear to me

Martin Helme expressed his hope for Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. "Of course, I'm rooting for Trump, and I have no doubt that he will win for a third time. The real question is whether he'll actually be able to take office, as the U.S. election system is quite different from what we might imagine," Helme said.

Urmas Reinsalu, however, refrained from stating a preference, saying, "The role of Estonian politicians is to stand for Estonia's interests. Regarding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, we must be prepared for both scenarios."

Reinsalu noted that while he has reviewed both candidates' platforms, neither provides a clear picture of their specific intentions, particularly on security issues. "Official programs don't really reveal what either candidate would do concretely. This may well be intentional, to keep their options open. In terms of security policy, there is considerable uncertainty with both candidates," Reinsalu remarked.

Reinsalu also criticized European leaders who have publicly taken strong stances against Trump, saying, "There is no alternative to transatlantic relations and Europe has no reason to isolate itself."

Helme responded that Trump's previous administration provided a clear picture of his approach to foreign and economic policy. "Yes, he would tweet at 5 a.m., sparking global debate, but his policies were actually very rational and beneficial for Estonia."

Helme contrasted this with Kamala Harris, noting her four years alongside Joe Biden in the White House. "Harris has repeatedly said that she would not change her administration's approach over the past three and a half years. We have the platform of her administration right in front of us."

Reinsalu maintained that Trump's stance on foreign and security policy remains unclear to him. "When it comes to security, I'm uncertain about Trump's approach to Russia and resolving the Ukraine issue. I read Mike Pompeo's plan to offer $500 billion as a loan, which is a strong stance, and his call for inviting Ukraine. But we also see Trump's vice-presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, coming from a very different philosophy. So, what exactly is Trump's strategy for navigating the Ukraine war? There are many questions, and for us, a lot is at stake," Reinsalu said.

Helme argued that the Ukraine war resulted from the mishandling of U.S. foreign policy under Biden and Harris, specifically following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led major world powers to no longer take America seriously. "The direct consequence of that was the Ukraine war," Helme claimed.

He further criticized the Democratic administration's approach to foreign and security policy. "We've seen four years of bumbling, aimless and ineffective foreign and security policy under the Democrats. Trump has criticized this heavily, particularly pointing out that America is neither feared nor taken seriously. You can't take a military seriously when its main focus is on promoting transgender admirals and waging a culture war as its primary mission," Helme added.

The U.S. presidential election will take place on November 5, with results expected to start coming in on the morning of November 6. The race features Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!