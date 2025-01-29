Sculptor Leena Kuutma opens first graphic art exhibition in Tallinn

Estonian sculptor Leena Kuutma traded her clay for charcoals and pastels, leading to her debut graphic art exhibition at ARS Art Factory's GÜ Gallery in Tallinn.

The series of works is titled "The Laughter of Lines is Not an Easy Thing to Listen To."

According to Kuutma, her need to draw developed during her time at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) already, when sculpture and graphic arts students started off their school days in Kaljo Põllu's drawing classes.

To this day, she continues to capture the present moment, both within herself and her surroundings, on paper, and has discovered many similarities between clay and charcoal along the way.

"One thing that's very similar between drawing and clay is that both are very immediate," Kuutma said. "A line is very immediate; you're trying to capture that moment by putting it down on paper, and clay has that same quality. The base material used in ceramics and sculpture captures every movement, gesture and feeling — it's very immediate."



