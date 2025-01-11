Three new exhibitions open at Tartu's Pallas Gallery

The Pallas Gallery in Tartu has opened its first three exhibitions of 2025. The solo exhibitions by Jaanus Eensalu and Ardo Sägi along with a spatial installation created jointly by a collection of artists are now all on display.

The exhibition "Closer, Lord, to You," which includes 24 paintings with different interpretations of the image of the crucified Christ, opened in the Pallas Gallery's large hall.

"My family has been connected to religion for a very long time. My grandfather was a church elder in the Orthodox Church of Kraavi, near the town of Antsla (Võru County). That's probably when it all started, when I used to go there with my grandfather as a child," said artist Jaanus Eensalu.

The creation of this series of works began several years ago when Eensalu was studying theology at the University of Tartu. This experience gave him the confidence to address Biblical themes that had previously seemed too inaccessible to be realized on canvas.

"Studying at the University of Tartu pushed me towards this style of painting. That's how it all began," said Eensalu.

Paint plays an important role in Eensalu's works as they reflect the artist's inner feelings. For example, he started to create one of the paintings on the day Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started. The red dots on a bloody maroon background around the figure of the crucified Christ represent the people who died.

"It's probably not just me who decides what colors to use. I think it is also God's will. The main thing is that during a visit to the exhibition a person should find time for reflection. If at least one bright thought comes to their mind, then that is already wonderful," said the artist.

In addition to the exhibition in the main hall, two new exhibitions have also opened in other parts of the gallery. The basement floor hosts Ardo Sägi's solo exhibition of graphic art "Messengers," as well as the spatial installation "Komorka" created by various artists and residents of Estonia.

"Messengers" by Ardo Sägi is based on various messages that the artist receives. Ranging from emotions or other forms of inspiration from the world around him.

The inspiration and concept of the "Komorka" installation came from Epp Margna's and Aapo Ilves' reflections on the disappearance of storerooms and their significance.

"The creators want to draw more attention to the uniqueness of storerooms as a kind of museum of cultural layers," explained gallery owner Liina Kinks.

The exhibitions will be open until February 8.

---

