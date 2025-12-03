X!

New Tartu exhibition turns spotlight on materials used to create art

News
The new exhibition
The new exhibition "Attention, Material!" at Tartu's Pallas Gallery. Source: ETV+
News

This year's annual exhibition by the Estonian Textile Artists' Association (ETAA) at the Pallas Gallery in Tartu puts materials at the forefront. The exhibition features works by 39 artists, each revealing personal connections to the materials they use to create their art.

At the heart of the new exhibition is the material from which all textile art begins life. Everything depends on the material chosen: from the artist's working process to the end result.

"When we say 'textile art', we understand that material is involved in some way. But in fact, we rarely talk about it. We don't draw the viewer's attention to what materials we use and why," said the exhibition's curator Aet Ollisaar.

"On the one hand, material is a means of making your idea visible – something that works and functions in a certain technique and something familiar to us. On the other hand, material is always a carrier of memory – it participates in the embodiment of an idea and sometimes even becomes the main character when a thought begins to develop from some amazing material," she added.

Ollisaar also emphasized that the theme of sustainability is especially important in the modern world. For that reason, the exhibition features works created from found and recycled materials.

"Material is a resource, and not an infinite one. Its value, expressiveness, and potential ought to be used to the maximum," said Ollisaar.

According to the curator, the exhibition also reflects a broader trend: the growing importance of textile techniques in the contemporary art world.

"We can go to the Venice Biennale or the Spring Exhibition of the Estonian Artists' Association, and textiles are at the forefront there; you don't have to go searching for them. The Estonian Textile Artists' Association lives according to that same rhythm; we all feel the importance of the material," said Aet Ollisaar.

"Attention, Material!" the annual exhibition of the Estonian Textile Artists' Association, opened at the Pallas Gallery in Tartu on November 29. The exhibition will remain open until January 3.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

19:50

Elering planning undersea power cable near Muhu

19:40

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

19:30

New Tartu exhibition turns spotlight on materials used to create art

18:50

Watch live: Global Estonian virtual forum takes place this Friday

18:12

Minister: EU decision on Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine a 'breakthrough'

17:40

Gallery: New exhibition reveals inner world of Estonian poet Juhan Liiv

16:24

Gallery: Windows in Väätsa dressed up for Christmas again

15:53

Prime Minister: EDF members who served abroad are military's 'gold standard'

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

13:40

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

02.12

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo