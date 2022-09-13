Tallinn to hold eighth annual national cultures days

The City of Tallinn is to host events highlighting national minorities living in Tallinn and their cultures, via free concerts, film screenings, picnics, language and culture cafés, children's events and much more, the city government said.

The national cultures days, the eighth such annual event, will run from Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 25.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said: "Tallinn has always been a meeting place for different cultures."

"Nowadays, dozens of different nationalities consider Tallinn their home. Cultural diversity is enriching, and it is noteworthy that almost 47 percent of Tallinn's population consists of people from different ethnic minorities," the deputy mayor went on, via a city government press release.

"Despite the current difficult times in global politics and the still ongoing health crisis, it is very important that Tallinn continues with the tradition of holding the Days of National Cultures, where all citizens and visitors of the city can get acquainted with the customs, traditions and cuisine of different national cultures," Belobrovtsev added.

"Organizing such events and keeping them alive and thriving is particularly important in challenging times. Getting to know and understanding each other's customs broadens our horizons, gives us a new perspective to appreciate our own culture, and increases our sense of unity, which in turn helps to survive even the most difficult times."

Events focus on food, dance, language, music, art etc., are mostly free to attend, address all age groups and demographics, and take place in various cultural centers, libraries, community gardens, etc. all over Tallinn.

Cultures to be featured and which the city government mentions include those of Ukraine and Korea.

More information is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!