Tallinn weighing up making Pikk tänav fully car-free

Currently, Pikk tänav (literally "long street") is pedestrianized along much of its length, from the westernmost end at the intersection with Nunne, through to the intersection with Pagari, though its northernmost stretch, from the Pagari junction to the intersection with Tolli, currently open to cars, would be closed-off as well.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said making the street pedestrian-only would bring lot of added value to the Old Town environment, and is the logical continuation of a process which has been going on for years.

He said: "The car-free zone has gradually been expanded in the old town, and we are considering establishing it along the entire length of Pikk tänav. This would help significantly increase pedestrian safety, and, in this case, the street space could be designed in a more beautiful and pleasant way."

The change would still permit entry to commercial vehicles, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and to local residents at all times. Traveling along the street on light vehicles such as scooters and bicycles would still be permissible.

Design work begins this year, while the reconstruction work is set for next year, and will also renew underground communications cabling, upgrade cobblestone paving and bring other improvements.

The city will hold a public discussion on the issue at a later date, while opinions are awaited until October 7.

