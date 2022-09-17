Gallery: 'Wandering Lights Festival' takes place in Tallinn

EThis year, the light festival extends to the Old Town and the Mustamäe and Lasnamäe districts, while Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "Culture and literature enlighten and move us forward, becoming a kind of beacon in our lives. For this reason, this year's festival does not just light the way through the dark, but also tells us stories."

Other sites taking part are the Pae Park (Lasnamäe), Männi Park (Mustamäe) and Harju Street (Old Town).

