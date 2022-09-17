Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' World Cleanup Day 2022 team.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' World Cleanup Day 2022 team. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
This weekend sees the annual World Cleanup Day, an initiative of Estonian origin but which, as its name would imply, spread far beyond its home country's shores to become a global phenomenon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rolled up its sleeves to take part in Estonia, more specifically in the Merimetsa district of Tallinn, and collected dozens of large bags of trash from that area alone, with the haul including plenty of plastic and broken glass.

Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been helping out with the World Cleanup Day since 2016 and we will definitely continue this pleasant tradition."

This year's cleanup day concentrates on bodies of water, including rivers and lakes, with a special focus on the Baltic Sea and bordering regions.

World Cleanup Day started small in Estonia in 2008, when it was called "Teeme ära!" ("Let's do it"), going truly global in 2018, with tens of millions of people from most of the world's states and territories having taken part. Scaled-down versions of the event took place during the pandemic.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

