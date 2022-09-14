Global Estonian Report: September 14 – 21

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from September 7-14.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonian social startup KideoCall helps kids around the world practice Estonian and find friends

KideoCall is focusing on preschoolers with Estonian roots, to develop their Estonian language and introduce Estonian culture. Additionally, KideoCall is on the mission to support multilingual expat families living in Estonia.

KideoCall helps families living abroad to develop their preschoolers' Estonian language and cultural bond. Via video calls, specially trained coaches engage 3-8 year-olds in activities that support the development of their language and social skills.

KideoCall is cooperating with the Ministry of Education and Research of Estonia, Tallinn University, and EdTech Estonia to further develop the e-learning methodology. 94 percent of parents say they were surprised how engaged and happy their kids were during and after those sessions.

Estonian youth camps and events held worldwide during the summer

During the summer of 2022, Estonian youth, sport, and folk dancing camps were held in several corners of the world. Watch photos, videos, and read articles of events that were held in locations around the world, including Canada, the USA, and Sweden.

Census: the average size of families in Estonia has increased

According to the 2021 census, there are 341,995 families in Estonia, and nearly half or 49 percent have two members.

The 2021 census results also reveal, that the vast majority of households in Estonia (88 percent) are mono-ethnic, that is, they contain members from a single ethnic group. 63 percent of households surveyed consist of only ethnic Estonians, 21 percent of ethnic Russians, with a further 4 percent of mono-ethnic households containing members of other nationalities.

Upcoming Events

Volunteering for internationals in Estonia (September 15, online)

One of the best ways to interact with Estonian society is through volunteering. You get to make new contacts, understand more of the Estonian society, and maybe get a chance to practice your Estonian language skiils, all while contributing to good causes!

The Webinar is in English and will take place through Microsoft Teams. Organized by International House Estonia.c

World Cleanup Day (September 17, Worldwide)

World Cleanup Day, which began in Estonia, is the largest global civic initiative in history, in which millions of people from more than 180 countries take part. All inspired by one goal: to make our home cleaner. Find out how and where to take part this year!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

