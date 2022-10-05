Global Estonian Report: October 5-12

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from October 5-12.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Five interesting facts from the survey of Estonians communities abroad

How do Estonian people living abroad think? What are their attitudes and expectations towards the Estonian state?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently presented a study in which thousands of people around the world participated. Here are five interesting facts from the hundred-page report.

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Estonian-Swedish paleogenomicist Svante Pääbo.

Pääbo and his colleagues proved for the first time that DNA can be extracted from human bones thousands of years old. He managed to extract DNA from a 2,400-year-old Egyptian mummy back in 1985.

Global Estonian Cooperation Committee meets in Tallinn

On September 30, a hybrid meeting of the Global Estonian Cooperation Committee (Üleilmse eestluse koostöökomisjon) was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, where the implementation of the Global Estonian Action Plan was discussed together with representatives of Estonia's largest diaspora communities.

The goal of the committee in the long term is to ensure better cooperation between Estonian state institutions and organizations involved in the preservation of the Estonian language and culture (eestlus) abroad.

Upcoming events

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (October 10, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (October 11, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Topics will be specified at the meeting. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

