Global Estonian Report: November 2-9

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 2-9.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonian international conference on integration: "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground"

On November 10-11, the Integration Foundation will host an international conference titled "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground," in Tallinn and live online at integrationconference.ee. The working language of the conference will be Estonian, with simultaneous interpretation provided into English and Russian.

This two-day conference will bring together leading experts on integration issues, policymakers and hands-on practitioners from Estonia and around Europe to share visionary ideas, research results as well as best practices for effective integration in diverse societies.

A total of 211 ethnicities are represented in Estonia's population, which is 31 percent more than 10 years prior, according to Statistics Estonia. Likewise represented in the population are 151 different citizenships, 33 more than a decade prior. 69.4 percent of people living in Estonia are of ethnic Estonians — up from 68.3 percent 20 years ago.

Estonia's feted startups face their first major economic test

The myth of the quiet, introverted Estonian falls apart when seen in the context of a whole generation of young start-up founders, who have taken the whole tech world by storm over the past decade, but who now face tougher times economically.

Join the Global Estonian Mentorship Program!

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is launching a groundbreaking new initiative — the Global Estonian Mentorship Program (GEMP), which will serve to connect youths of Estonian background 15-30 with industry-leading mentors from a diverse array of fields and backgrounds.

Upcoming events

New York Baltic Film Festival (November 2-13, New York and online)

Presented by Scandinavia House: the Nordic Center in America, the Fifth Annual New York Baltic Film Festival (NYBFF) returns November 2-13 this year as a hybrid festival, with both in-person and virtual screenings.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been producing motion pictures since 1910.

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (November 7, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Hosted by the Integration Foundation, Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (November 8, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed. Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2022 (November 12 and 19, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is inviting Estonian youth aged 14-35 to take part in the Estonian youth Virtual Days 2022!

Participants in the Virtual Days will have the chance to get to know other young people with Estonian roots, discuss being Estonian across borders as well as contribute to discussions that will shape our future.

Hosted on Zoom, the ÜENV Virtual Days will take place online on two consecutive Saturdays — November 12 and 19.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

