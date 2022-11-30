Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 7

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 30-December 7.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Global Estonian virtual forum to be held this Saturday

The 2022 Global Estonian virtual forum will be held this Saturday, December 3 beginning at 4 p.m. Estonian time (EET, UTC+2).

This time, ahead of the Riigikogu elections to be held in March 2023, the virtual forum will look at the extent to which the voices of Estonians abroad count and how much people can influence life in Estonian society from abroad.

Editors and journalists from the diaspora Estonian media will be in the studio to discuss the current and future roles of the diaspora media.

The forum will include live interviews from Estonian communities abroad as well as music by Estonian folktronic band Puuluup, fresh off a world tour. Opening remarks will be provided by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

Moderated by Anett Numa, this Saturday's virtual forum, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, can be watched online in Estonian, English or Russian from anywhere in the world.

Estonia establishing database of World War II refugees

An estimated 80,000 Estonians fled the country during World War II, and the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (EMI) is now establishing a database to enable further research. It is also seeking people's help.

"Despite great public interest in the matter during the past decades, we still do not have a clear overview of the number of refugees, their origin, nor their social background," the institute said. "The database will create a necessary foundation for further research, and tell the story of our previous generations."

Tallinn Christmas Market opens

Tallinn Christmas Market, located in the Estonian capital's Town Hall Square, is now open! It is often cited as one of the best in Europe, with The Time of London calling Tallinn's market the "best for musical groups and dance troupes."

The Christmas tree erected in the middle of the market each year is part of a tradition dating back to 1441, when possibly the first ever public Christmas tree was set up in Tallinn.

Tallinn Christmas Market will remain open through Sunday, January 8.

Upcoming events

Global Estonian virtual forum (December 3, online)

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and moderated by Anett Numa, this Saturday's virtual forum can be watched online from anywhere in the world in Estonian, English or Russian.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (December 6, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Adaptation to Estonian Culture (December 6, Tallinn)

You moved to Estonia... and you have various questions regarding adapting to this country? The International House of Estonia is pleased to present a lively discussion seminar on the ups and downs and dos and don'ts of settling in.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!