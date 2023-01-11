Global Estonian Report: January 11 - 18

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from January 11-18

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Support programs for Estonian organizations abroad are now open. Apply now!

With the start of the new year, a number of programs and calls for proposals have opened to help support and preserve the Estonian language and culture abroad:

Support program for the publications of Estonian communities abroad (deadline: January 30).

Support for the preservation of Estonian cultural heritage abroad (deadline: February 5).

Support for foreign Estonian cultural society projects (deadline: February 6).

Arvo Pärt is the most performed living composer in the world

According to classical music event database Bachtrack, the work of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt is, once again, the most performed of any living composer in the world.

Pärt's work was also the most performed of all living composers from 2012-2018. In 2019, he was second on the list behind John Williams, who is well-known for his work on Hollywood movie themes including Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park.

In 2020 and 2021, Backtrack didn't compile any data, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whiich forced the cancellation of most concerts around the world.

13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration tickets are now available!

Tickets for the 13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration went on sale on January 10.

The youth festival takes place every four years and involves tens of thousands of singers and dancers, and hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world.

This year's celebration event is entitled "Holy is the Land," while the dance celebration is called "Bridges." It takes place from June 30 to July 2 in Tallinn.

The tradition has been included in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage and emphasizes Estonians' love for their country, language, culture, and customs.

Upcoming Events

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

ERR News takes a brief look at the year ahead.

Ministry of Culture declares 2023 "Be Active" year

The Estonian Ministry of Culture has declared 2023 as "Be Active" year. Its purpose is to generate interest in exercising and healthier lifestyles. It also aims to increase the number of people in Estonia who exercise regularly.

Estonian Parliamentary Elections Virtual Information Session (January 15, online)

Estonia's Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections are due to be held on March 5, 2023. Estonian citizens living abroad permanently, as well as those staying outside Estonia temporarily all have the right to vote and are included in voter lists.

Estonian Ambassador Margus Rava and Anne-Ly Ader from the Estonian Embassy in Ottawa share information about how to participate in the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Organized by the Estonian Central Council in Canada

Mokalaat: Chit-chat (January 16, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentations. Hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

