Global Estonian Report: March 1-8

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 1 through March 8.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Advance, online voting underway in Riigikogu elections

Estonia's Riigikogu (parliamentary) elections are being held on March 5, and both advance and online voting began in Estonia on Monday.

The right to vote in the Riigikogu elections extends to Estonian citizens both permanently living and temporarily staying abroad.

During the online voting period, which began Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m. and concludes Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. Estonian time (UTC+2), voters can vote electronically via Estonia's much-celebrated online voting system.

Voters can cast and re-cast their ballot online as many times as they'd like; only the latest vote within this window will be counted.

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate.

Click here for continuing election coverage on ERR News.

Estonian Independence Day celebrated around the world

February 24 was Estonian Independence Day, and celebrations and events marking the occasion were held both across the country and around the world.

Browse photo galleries and events from countries including Canada, the U.S., Australia, Sweden, France, Spain and Germany.

International students — apply for the Estophilus scholarship!

The Estophilus scholarship is aimed at supporting Estonia-specific research by students enrolled in universities abroad and by international researchers interested in the Estonian language and culture.

Eligible to apply for the Estophilus scholarship are foreign students. Estonian language proficiency is an advantage, but not required.

The scholarship program is managed by Estonia's Education and Youth Board (Harno).

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 15.

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 7, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

ESTO 2025 brainstorming sessions (March 10, online)

It's time to start planning the XIII Estonian World Festival, or ESTO 2025.

All Estonian communities worldwide are welcome to make proposals and take the initiative in implementing ideas.

The first brainstorming sessions, "ESTO 2025 — When? Where? Led by whom?" will take place via Zoom next Friday, March 10 at 3-4:30 p.m. Estonian time (UTC+2).

Learning Estonian Digitally webinar (March 14, online)

Want to use your spare time in a meaningful way by learning Estonian from the comfort of your own home?

Come and join the International House of Estonia for a webinar on how to learn Estonian fully digitally via the Teams online platform.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

