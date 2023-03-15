Global Estonian Report: March 15-22

Estonian youth from around the world at the 2022 summer camp in Viljandi-
Estonian youth from around the world at the 2022 summer camp in Viljandi- Source: Integration Foundation
A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 15 through March 22.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Youngsters with Estonian roots living abroad invited to attend summer camps in Estonia

Registration has just opened! Youngsters with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps this summer in Estonia.

Designed for young people aged 13-18, the camps are an opportunity to study Estonian, get to know local Estonians their own age and learn more about the country's culture. Among other things, particpants have go sightseeing take part in excursions and play sports together.

The Integration Foundation wants young Estonians living abroad to feel a connection to their homeland and to the Estonian language.

Find your own Estonia! Join an online meeting of global Estonians

On March 28, the second global online meeting of Estonians will take place. "Find your Estonia" (Leia oma Eesti) is a meeting place for the diaspora, where you can listen to others and share your story.

You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to those of other participants. Estonians abroad, returnees and everyone who is interested in the worldwide Estonian community are invited to join.

Register today!

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia

According to  Statistics Estonia, a total of 243 different languages are spoken as a native language by Estonian residents.

Estonian, meanwhile, is spoken as a native language by 67 percent and as a foreign language by another 17 percent of the population, indicating that a total of 84 percent of the country's population speaks Estonian.

To learn more about the Estonian language, listen to the latest edition of the Estonia Explained podcast on ERR.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Language Cafe (March 16, Tallinn)

This year a new series of Language Cafes is being held at the International House of Estonia.

At language cafes you can have a conversation that is relaxed and free of grammar checks. You can speak about something that interests you or join in on the conversation that our fun teacher will help to keep up. Feel free to come by if you just want to listen and speak Estonian!

These are free events, with tea and coffee every Thursday from 5.30 p-m- to 7 p-m.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 21, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom for a deries off short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York (April 14-16, New York)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters invites you to the Estonian Cultural Festival in New York taking place for the 51st time!

--

Editor: Michael Cole

