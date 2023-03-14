Estonia Explained part six: The language has issues

Photo: Krõõt Tarkmeel
In the short podcast series entitled "Estonia Explained," historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Part six explores the Estonian language. Why is it notoriously difficult and what makes it brilliantly simple?

Editor: Marcus Turovski

