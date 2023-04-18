Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

Photo: ERR
In the podcast series "Estonia Explained," historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro provides an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods. Part six comments on why Estonians are perplexed by expats.

The question "Why are you here?" has become a staple in the lives of many expats who have chosen Estonia as their new home. Why does their presence spark confusion and skepticism?

Editor: Marcus Turovski

