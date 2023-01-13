Estonia Explained part five: What is with the sauna?

Feature
Feature

In the podcast series 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro provides an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods. Part five examines the sauna culture.

Estonians aren't shy about being among the sauna-loving nations of the world. However, myth and fact are often so mixed together in the narrative about local sauna-culture that newcomers might feel a bit intimidated.

Why is sauna such a big deal? Is everyone always naked? And how in the world is the chimneyless smoke sauna even legal?

That and more is covered in the six-minute listen, at the end of which you'll learn how to pronounce the magic words to really go native in the communal sweating business: "Hüva leili!"

--

Editor: Maarja Merivoo-Parro

