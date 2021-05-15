Estonia Explained part four: A Thousand Years of Multi-culti

Feature
Photo: Krõõt Tarkmeel
Feature

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Part four: It can be argued that Estonian history is nothing more than a long series of migrations and that has shaped the way Estonians see their past.

Click on the cover image to listen.

Part three is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

city center expat chat

estonia explained

spring recommendations

who's who

life after brexit

latest news

15:54

Gallery: Protesters in Tallinn demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions

15:26

Greens hand over petition to get cohabitation act moving

15:10

Government to boost Tallinn Airport share capital ahead of development

14:46

Saturday available coronavirus vaccine quota snapped up in morning

14:13

Estonia Explained part four: A Thousand Years of Multi-culti

13:58

Daily: Estonia-based cyber criminals active for years to face US trial

12:35

Foreign minister welcomes Latvia easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions

12:01

Divers, defense force personnel to clear lake of Soviet-era hazards

11:48

Gallery: Prime minister, mayor open 20th annual Tallinn Day

11:16

Health Board: 281 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

10:59

Estonia removed from Kremlin list of 'unfriendly' states

10:27

AK: Riigikogu speaker rejects misuse of public funds allegations

09:16

Monaco joins list of states permitted quarantine-free travel to Estonia

09:07

Gallery: Large-scale US-led military exercise in Estonia draws to a close

14.05

Over 30s can book vaccination times from Saturday

14.05

Recovered covid patients should get vaccine six months later

14.05

Bank chief: KredEx could support first time buyers outside Tallinn more

14.05

Estonians vaccinated abroad cannot generate Estonian coronavirus passports

14.05

Late summer events could be attended with vaccine certificate

14.05

Wastewater study: Coronavirus level decreasing, but still high

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: