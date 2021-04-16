Estonia Explained part three: 'The Stare'

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Part three examines the phenomenon of "the Stare", something that locals may not complain about, but newcomers often notice.

You're minding your own business and suddenly feel as if someone is watching you. You look around and see that, yes, someone is indeed watching you. They are a complete stranger, who carries on watching even when they see you noticed them, yet they don't say anything even when you do. Has that ever happened to you? Congratulations - you've gotten "the Stare", something which often gets lost in translation.

Parts one and two of the "Estonia Explained" podcast are here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!