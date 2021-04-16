Estonia Explained part three: 'The Stare'

Feature
Feature

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Part three examines the phenomenon of "the Stare", something that locals may not complain about, but newcomers often notice.

You're minding your own business and suddenly feel as if someone is watching you. You look around and see that, yes, someone is indeed watching you. They are a complete stranger, who carries on watching even when they see you noticed them, yet they don't say anything even when you do. Has that ever happened to you? Congratulations - you've gotten "the Stare", something which often gets lost in translation.

Parts one and two of the "Estonia Explained" podcast are here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

latest news

19:32

Fewer people giving blood during pandemic

18:59

NATO naval group arrives in Tallinn ahead of mines clear-up operation

18:38

Man released from Tartu Prison after 38 years behind bars

17:57

Estonian firms break record for domestic defense tender deal value

17:31

Estonian, British defense ministers discuss troop removal from Afghanistan

17:14

Government statistician: COVID-19 hospitalizations halved since March

16:58

'Otse uudistemajast': EKRE manipulating protests better than other parties

16:20

Estonia Explained part three: 'The Stare'

15:54

Let's do it! day of civic action to follow 2+2 rule this year

15:23

Prime minister: China appeal welcome address on concerning issue

14:57

Tallink demands Port of Tallinn to return €15 million

14:24

Public address: On influence activities of the People's Republic of China

13:48

Culture newspaper Müürileht looking for new editor-in-chief

13:24

Supermarkets appeal for frontline worker vaccination schedule

12:42

Social Affairs ministry official: Our vaccination plan will work

12:16

Vaccine passports will end the lockdown, but not for everyone

11:45

Luik: Afghanistan mission was very important for Estonia

11:12

University of Tartu to increase prices of dormitories in middle of summer

10:46

Health Board: 478 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:39

Veerpalu case brings state awards confiscation total to 14

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: