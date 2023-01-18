VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

If you know anything about Estonian history, chances are you will have heard about the Baltic Germans who used to have major influence here. Where did they come from? How long did they stay? Why did they leave and what did they leave behind? Watch the video to find out!

The clip is a short version of a half hour TV-program "Uudishimu tippkeskus" (Center for Curiosity) which aired on Estonian Television and is viewable in full at Jupiter.

The program is hosted by Maarja Merivoo-Parro and the the guests in order of appearance are: Reet Bender, Ulrike Plath and Kristina Jõekalda.

