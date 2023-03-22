Global Estonian Report: March 22-29

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 22 through March 29.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Find your own Estonia! Join an online meeting of global Estonians

The second global online meeting of Estonians will be held on March 28. "Find Your Estonia" ("Leia oma Eesti") is a meeting place for the diaspora where you can listen to others as well as share your own story.

You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to others and share your story. Estonians abroad, returnees and anyone interested in the worldwide Estonian community are all invited to join.

KESKUS International Estonian Center launches videogame

Not only that, they also have a special offer for diaspora Estonian school students aged 6+.

Between March 6 and April 10, the first 100 students at diaspora Estonian schools aged 6+ to play the new MisKESKUS videogame through to completion can be rewarded with $25 (Canadian dollars, or approximately €17) through their Estonian school.

Located in downtown Toronto, KESKUS International Center will be a vibrant gathering place for Estonians of all generations and backgrounds to connect, celebrate and share our culture and achievements with each other and the world.

KESKUS is slated to open in 2024.

Young Estonians living abroad — apply for a professional internship in Estonia!

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Foundation of Civil Society (KÜSK) is inviting young Estonians living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The goal of the scholarship program is to facilitate the integration of young people living abroad into Estonian social life.

The deadline for internship scholarship applications is April 24.

Estonian company SpeakTX helping develop children's speech, language skills

SpeakTX (known in Estonia as Kõneravi.ee) is an online platform with exercises for anyone seeking to improve their speech. The exercises have been designed by experienced speech and language therapists for both children and adults.

In Estonia, the SpeakTX environment is already in use in nearly 500 kindergartens, schools and hospitals across the country. Last month, the platform was also launched in Latvia and Georgia, and will be expanding to Lithuania, Germany, the U.K. and Serbia this year as well.

Upcoming events

Estonian language cafe (March 23, Tallinn)

A new series of language cafes is taking place at the International House of Estonia.

At language cafes, you can have a relaxed conversation free of grammar checks. Feel free to drop in if you just want to listen to and speak Estonian!

These are free events, with tea and coffee, held every Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (March 27, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Hosted by the Integration Foundation, Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

Online consultations: scholarship program for young Estonians abroad (April 4-5, online)

In connection with the scholarship program for young Estonians living abroad (see above), the National Foundation of Civil Society (KÜSK) is organizing online consultation sessions during which participants can ask questions regarding the program.

The consultation session is an hour long, and participants are welcome to join, ask questions or just listen at any time during the consultation hour. Estonian and English both welcome.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

