Global Estonian Report: April 26 – May 3

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 26 to May 3.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch the virtual forum for Estonians across the world on May 4 and win a plane ticket to Estonia!

At the virtual forum one viewer can win two return plane tickets to Estonia!

The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on Thursday May 4 at 4 p.m. Estonian time. You can watch and think along with the virtual forum of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the online Worksup environment from any location in the world.

The forum will have simultaneous translations into English and Russian. The winning lottery ticket will be drawn on May 16.

Where and when is the next ESTO?

ESTO, or the Worldwide Estonian Culture Days (ülemaailmsed eesti kultuuripäevad), is a worldwide gathering of Estonians initiated by Estonians abroad, which takes place every four years.

The first ESTO took place in Toronto in 1972 and the last one took place in 2019 (in Helsinki, Tartu and Tallinn).

Brainstorming sessions for ESTO 2025 are now taking place online and everyone is invited to register and participate! The next brainstorming session is on May 12 via Zoom.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" wins best documentary award

Estonian director Anna Hints' film "Savvusanna sõsarad" ("Smoke Sauna Sisterhood") has won the prize for best feature documentary at the Golden Gate Awards in San Francisco.

According to the judges, the film's stunning intimacy fully immersed viewers in the southern Estonian sauna experience.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" previously won the award for best director in the world documentary category at the Sundance Festival Film Festival.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Language Cafe (April 27, Tallinn)

A new series of Language Cafes is happening at International House of Estonia.

At language cafes you can have a conversation, which is relaxed and free of grammar checks. Feel free to come by if you just want to listen and speak Estonian!

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 2, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Summer Camps 2023

Global Estonian has compiled a list of this summer's camps for children and young people across the world, where you can practice Estonian and meet your compatriots.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

