Global Estonian Report: April 12–19

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 12 to 19.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Youngsters with Estonian roots living abroad- attend summer camp in Estonia!

Youngsters with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps this summer in Estonia.

Designed for young people aged 13-18, the camps are an opportunity for them to study Estonian, get to know local Estonians their own age and learn more about the country's culture.

The deadline to register is April 23.

Find Estonian summer camps happening around the world

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

Global Estonian has collected information about the coming summer's children and youth camps, where you can practice the Estonian language and meet fellow Estonians.

Young Estonians living abroad- apply for a professional internship in Estonia!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and the National Foundation of Civil Society invite young Estonians living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The purpose of the scholarship program is to facilitate the integration of young people living abroad into Estonian social life.

The scholarship application deadline is April 24.

Upcoming events

Estonian Language Cafe (April 13, Tallinn)

A new series of Language Cafes is happening at International House of Estonia.

At language cafes you can have a conversation that is relaxed and free of grammar checks. Feel free to come by if you just want to listen and speak Estonian!

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2023 (April 14-16, New York City)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

