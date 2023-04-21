Estonian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presents credentials

News
Estonia has a new ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presenting her credentials to Governor-General Bofang Dadae.
Estonia has a new ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presenting her credentials to Governor-General Bofang Dadae. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia has a new ambassador to Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Kersti Eesmaa, who presented her credentials this week to the Governor-General of that island nation, Bofang Dadae.

Ambassador Eesmaa represents Estonia in Australia and several other states in the region, and PNG is the latest addition to that roster.

Speaking after the ceremony Thursday at which she presented her credentials, Ambassador Eesmaa said PNG is "An environment extremely rich in nature and species, with the majority of the population living in rural areas and speaking nearly 850 different languages."

"At the same time, the country is largely undiscovered by tourists because traveling entails several risks, which are only exacerbated by the negative impact of climate change and natural disasters," she went on, via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"For this reason we must continue our successful cooperation on climate policy in both bilateral relations and internationally," the ambassador went on, adding that she was happy to see what she called a great awareness in PNG in relation to cooperation on digital solutions between the two countries.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony, the ambassador and governor-general spoke about bilateral relations, digital and economic cooperation opportunities and climate policy.

Kersti Eesmaa has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1996, and has been the Estonian Ambassador to Australia since 2019.

In addition to PNG, she is co-accredited to New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. Eesmaa resides in Canberra, Australia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:00

Estonia's national debt still lowest in EU, despite rising the most rapidly

15:15

Real estate transactions continued to fall in Q1 2023

14:52

Estonian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presents credentials

14:50

Liisa Pakosta elected chair of Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee

14:35

Minister: Ukraine artillery ammunition aid demonstrates EU unity

14:20

Expert: Reform Party's support could fall as low as 20 percent

13:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches men's doubles semi-final in Mexico

13:31

Opposition MPs predominate in several new Riigikogu support groups

12:45

Local residents call for new green areas around planned US embassy site

12:30

No second deputy chair elected to Tallinn City Council after EKRE go solo

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

10:15

Emergency services put out large fire in Tartu city center Thursday evening Updated

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

20.04

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

20.04

Prime minister: VAT, income tax hikes a 'national defense levy'

20.04

Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise underway in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: