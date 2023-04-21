Estonian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presents credentials

Estonia has a new ambassador to Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Kersti Eesmaa, who presented her credentials this week to the Governor-General of that island nation, Bofang Dadae.

Ambassador Eesmaa represents Estonia in Australia and several other states in the region, and PNG is the latest addition to that roster.

Speaking after the ceremony Thursday at which she presented her credentials, Ambassador Eesmaa said PNG is "An environment extremely rich in nature and species, with the majority of the population living in rural areas and speaking nearly 850 different languages."

"At the same time, the country is largely undiscovered by tourists because traveling entails several risks, which are only exacerbated by the negative impact of climate change and natural disasters," she went on, via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"For this reason we must continue our successful cooperation on climate policy in both bilateral relations and internationally," the ambassador went on, adding that she was happy to see what she called a great awareness in PNG in relation to cooperation on digital solutions between the two countries.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony, the ambassador and governor-general spoke about bilateral relations, digital and economic cooperation opportunities and climate policy.

Kersti Eesmaa has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1996, and has been the Estonian Ambassador to Australia since 2019.

In addition to PNG, she is co-accredited to New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. Eesmaa resides in Canberra, Australia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!