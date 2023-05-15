President appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey and Japan

News
Annely Kolk.
Annely Kolk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

President Alar Karis recalled Estonia's ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey, Japan and appointed their successors.

Kaimo Kuus, the Estonian ambassador to Ukraine, was recalled and Annely Kolg (based in Kyiv) was appointed as the new ambassador.

Annely Kolk previously served as the ambassador to Turkey. Vaino Reinart will succeed her as Estonia's new ambassador to Turkey (based in Ankara).

Reinart was previously the Japanese ambassador. Mait Martinson will succeed him as Estonia's new ambassador to Japan (based in Tokyo).

Previously, Kaimo Kuus has been appointed by the President as the new Ambassador to Lithuania (based in Vilnius).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:06

Alar Karis: Putin not insane but might resort to WMDs

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

12:54

Reform Party preparing to end opposition's filibustering by force

12:47

Commissioner Vestager: Global digital tax agreement still possible

11:58

ERR in Ukraine: Each meter reclaimed paid in blood

11:23

Põlluaas: EKRE willing to keep filibustering alone until next year

11:11

HIMARS live-fire exercise held in Saaremaa

10:37

President appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey and Japan

09:56

Good employment rates for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia

09:52

Center's Tanel Kiik sheds light on opposition's compromise proposals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14.05

Thirty-hour overnight Riigikogu filibuster ran to Saturday evening

14.05

'Ema' – queen bee or mother of waters – mother words in our mother tongue

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: