President appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey and Japan

President Alar Karis recalled Estonia's ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey, Japan and appointed their successors.

Kaimo Kuus, the Estonian ambassador to Ukraine, was recalled and Annely Kolg (based in Kyiv) was appointed as the new ambassador.

Annely Kolk previously served as the ambassador to Turkey. Vaino Reinart will succeed her as Estonia's new ambassador to Turkey (based in Ankara).

Reinart was previously the Japanese ambassador. Mait Martinson will succeed him as Estonia's new ambassador to Japan (based in Tokyo).

Previously, Kaimo Kuus has been appointed by the President as the new Ambassador to Lithuania (based in Vilnius).

