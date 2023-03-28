Estonia appoints new ambassador to Germany

Marika Linntam has been appointed as the new Estonian ambassador to Germany, replacing Alar Streimann.

On March 24, Marika Linntam was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia to the Federal Republic of Germany by a decision of President Alar Karis, who also recalled Alar Streimann from Berlin.

Linntam is currently Director General of the Department for European Affairs at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A law graduate from the University of Tartu, Linntam joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 2000. Since then, she has worked as a counsellor at the Estonian Mission to the European Union and in several EU-related positions at the MFA.

She also studied EU law at the University of Trier in Germany and holds a master's degree in EU law from the University of Rennes, France.

Editor: Michael Cole

