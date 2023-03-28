Estonia names new ambassador to Lithuania

Kaimo Kuusk.
Kaimo Kuusk. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Kaimo Kuusk, Estonia's current ambassador to Ukraine, is set to become the next Estonian ambassador to Lithuania.

On March 24, Estonian President Alar Karis appointed Kuusk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia to the Republic of Lithuania, and recalled the current Estonian ambassador in Vilnius, Kai Kaarelson.

Kuusk has been working in Kyiv since August 2019, which means that his regular four-year term is due to end this year. Prior to his diplomatic career, Kuusk spent 20 years working for at the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet), rising to the position of deputy director general.

Kuusk's new post was announced by Estonian news outlet Eesti Ekspress on Saturday. According to the same source, Estonia's next ambassador to Ukraine will be Annely Kolk, who is currently Estonian ambassador to Turkey.

It is customary for Estonian diplomats to take up their new posts in August or September.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Estonia names new ambassador to Lithuania

