Annely Kolk presents credentials as Estonia's new Ambassador to Ukraine

On Wednesday, Estonia's new Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk presented her credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the official ceremony, bilateral relations between Estonia and Ukraine as well as opportunities for closer cooperation were discussed.

Ambassador Kolk reaffirmed Estonia's unwavering support for a Ukrainian victory in the war and the restoration of peace throughout the country. "The brave Ukrainians are a role model for the whole of Europe," Kolk said.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked the Estonian people for their support, which he said has been a great help to Ukraine. He also highlighted that Estonia has been a role model for everyone.

Ukraine's path towards the European Union and NATO and Estonia's full support for Ukraine in this process, was also discussed during the meeting.

Kolk also invited President Zelenskyy to visit Estonia.

Ambassador Annely Kolk has worked at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1999, when she started out in the Legal Department.

From 2007 to 2010, Kolk was 2nd secretary in Estonia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva. On her return from Geneva, Kolk re-joined the Legal Department and from 2014 until fall 2019 she was undersecretary for legal and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 2019 to 2023, Kolk served as Estonian Ambassador to Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan.

Kolk is fluent in English, Russian, Finnish, German and French.

Great honour to meet leader of brave nation. Presented my Credentials to the President @ZelenskyyUa and promised strongest support to to win the war & to hold #WarCriminals accountable.



Estonia remains committed to help on its path to #EU & @NATO.

Never again alone! https://t.co/9HXHe30O7A pic.twitter.com/inAZ9j00K2 — Annely Kolk (@AnnelyKolk) September 28, 2023

