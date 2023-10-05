First ever Estonian ambassador to South Africa presents credentials

Estonia's first ever ambassador to South Africa Daniel Erik Schaer presenting his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Estonia's first ever ambassador to South Africa Daniel Erik Schaer presenting his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonia's first ever ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, Daniel Erik Schaer, handed over his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria earlier this week.

Commenting following the official ceremony in which he presented his credentials, Ambassador Schaer said he sees many opportunities in the long-term relations between the two countries.

"We know that the first Estonians moved to the Republic of South Africa as early as the 17th century, which shows the extent of our ties," he said.

"The Republic of South Africa is one of the most popular African destinations among Estonians, and we can see that in the future, Estonian and South African entrepreneurs and citizens will be able to travel more easily between the two countries," Ambassador Schaer went on.

The establishment of ties should lead to more relaxed visa conditions on both sides, an expanded network of honorary consuls and intensified economic cooperation.

Since both countries place a great emphasis on innovation, Estonia is more than readt to share its knowledge in the fields of digital and e-education, he added.

Born in Toronto in 1978, Daniel Erik  Schaer started work at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2003. His resume includes diplomatic roles in Lebanon and Afghanistan, prior to being full ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia.

While residing in Tallinn, Ambassador Schaer's new post also includes being Estonia's Ambassador to Kenya.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

