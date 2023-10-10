New Estonian ambassador to Japan points to scope for forging relations further

Estonia-Japan relations can continue to forge ahead in deepening on several different fronts, Estonia's new ambassador to Japan says.

Ambassador Mait Martinson made his remarks after presenting his credentials to Emperor Naruhito in a formal ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo last Thursday, the foreign ministry reports.

Ambassador Martinson said: "As a result of the geopolitical developments of recent years, there is a chance for in-depth development of Estonia-Japan relations in several additional areas, more specifically in sectors linked to supply chains, services and startups, as well as education and security."

The ambassador also relayed warm greetings and wishes for the continued development of bilateral relations Estonian President Alar Karis.

Ayuko Kato, Minister for Child Policy and Gender Equality, attended the ceremony, as the representative of the Japanese government.

The discussion following the formalities covered Estonia's cultural heritage, including the continuation of the tradition of its song festivals and choral music, tourism and digital cooperation.

Mait Martinson was born in 1969 in Pärnu and has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1993. Career highlights include having been a trade negotiator for Estonia during EU accession in 2004, and stints as the Estonian ambassador to the People's Republic of China, to Ireland and to Belarus. Ambassador Martinson is also appointed as an ambassador to Malaysia and the Philippines, and is residing in Tokyo.

