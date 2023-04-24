Estonian MFA summons Chinese diplomat to explain sovereignty comments

News
Open gallery
12 photos
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires to Estonia Meng Jianhua on Monday over comments questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states and Crimea being part of Ukraine.

The comments were made by Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye on Friday during an interview that questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states and Crimea being part of Ukraine and drew heavy criticism.

Kristi Karelsohn, Director General of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Asia and the Pacific, Middle East and Africa, asked for an explanation from the chargé d'affaires.

She said even if it was the personal position of Ambassador Lu, he was nevertheless an official representative of China.

"We hope that representatives of China will refrain from expressing these kinds of opinions in the future," Karelsohn said in a statement.

"We believe it was a single incident and we hope it will not affect the relations of Estonia and China," she said, welcoming the public explanation of the spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, stating that China's official position had not changed and the Chinese government recognized our status as a sovereign state." 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called the claims of the Chinese ambassador to France false and reminded that according to international law, Estonia has been a sovereign state since 1918, and Chinese President Jiang Zemin declared this fact in a joint statement made with President Lennart Meri in 1994.

"China also reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which includes Crimea as part of Ukraine, in 1994 when it joined the Budapest Memorandum," Tsahkna added.

Estonia was occupied for almost 50 years, between 1940-1941 and 1944-1991, by the Soviet Union.

There were 15 Soviet republics, including the Baltics, Ukraine, Belarus, and Georgia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:05

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins Champions Cup in Appling, USA

17:25

NGO supervisory board chair: Ukrainian partner may have doctored documents

16:45

Estonian MFA summons Chinese diplomat to explain sovereignty comments

16:20

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine

15:56

Colonel: Wagnerians play a key role in Bakhmut's 'meat grinder'

15:50

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

15:20

Government finishes bill to walk back family benefits

14:45

Estonian State Secretary: Reorganizing ministries will increase cooperation

13:59

Economist: Effects of tax hikes should be the focus instead of growth

13:50

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

08:00

NATO defense plans will add little in terms of troop presence in Estonia

13:50

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

21.04

Cyberattacks against Estonia's vital service providers are rising

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

23.04

Estonia unaffected by Lithuania's electricity system disconnection test

11:15

Estonia plans to give children the right to know if they're adopted

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: