Reinsalu: Vladimir Kara-Murza serves as an example of courage for us all

News
Vladimir Kara-Murza
Vladimir Kara-Murza
News

The sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to quarter-of-a-century prison time should remain an example of courage and resolve to the free and democratic world and further evidence of why Russia must be isolated politically, outgoing Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Reinsalu issued comment on Kara-Murza's conviction Monday, which follows in its entirety.

"I am expressing strong support to Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza and his family, following his sentencing to 25 years in prison in a Russian court. Vladimir Kara-Murza's bravery serves as an example to everyone."

"The international community must continue to support people like Vladimir Kara-Murza, as they are risking their lives and freedom to fight for democracy and human rights in Russia. Estonia continues to hold the position that the European Union must impose sanctions on everyone connected to the imprisonment of Kara-Murza," Reinsalu continued, via a foreign ministry press release.

"Russia must be isolated politically and held accountable for its crimes, and the new sanctions package must be implemented without delay. We must continue to stand for the unconditional and immediate release of political prisoners and holding the organizers of repressions to account," the statement ended.

Moscow City Court on Monday found Kara-Murza, 41, guilty of treason, of propagating "false information about the Russian army," and affiliation with an "undesirable organization," the Moscow Times reports, quoting Interfax.

The sentence concluded one of the highest-profile trials inside Russia of an anti-Ukraine war dissident to date; Kara-Murza says he stands by all of his political statements, adding: "Not only do I not repent for any of it — I am proud of it," he said.

A crackdown on dissent in the already authoritarian Russian regime followed the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine; Kara-Murza, 41, was first detained a year ago, charged with "spreading false information about the Russian army" in an address he had made to U.S. state legislators the previous month, while prosecutors likely sought to demonstrate their loyalty to the regime by demanding the maximum possible term available.

Kara-Murza has been too unwell to attend some of the hearings, all of which took place behind closed doors; his health issues related to poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017, his lawyers say

Kara-Murza was also fined a reported 400,000 rubles (a little under €4,500 at current exchanges).

He had been a close colleague of dissident Boris Nemstov, assassinated in Moscow in 2015, and had worked as his adviser in the early 2000s.

Kara-Murza also acted as a pallbearer at the 2018 funeral of U.S. Senator John McCain.

His father, Vladimir Alexeyevich Kara-Murza sr. (1959-2019), was a journalist and TV host who had nearly been expelled from university in the early 1980s, for defacing portraits of then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow Times, Reuters

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:51

Expert: Plan to bring private money into healthcare is slippery slope

16:30

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

16:20

Hospital chiefs: Coalition deal fails to address healthcare staff shortages

15:50

Eesti 200 leader on Slava Ukraini fund use: We do not yet have enough facts

15:11

Reinsalu: Vladimir Kara-Murza serves as an example of courage for us all

15:09

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

14:40

Construction work complete on new Tartu children's hospital and ear clinic

14:12

Martin Herem: The urgency of expanding the Nursipalu Training Area

13:58

Estonia, Angola working on digital cooperation

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

12:59

Gallery: President Alar Karis nominates Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: