Watch again: Open Estonia Foundation discussion 'Russia: where to next?'

Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, opposite of Narva at the Estonian-Russian border.
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, opposite of Narva at the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Open Estonia Foundation's "Voices of Freedom" series of talks hosted a discussion between Nikolai Artemenko and historian David Vseviov on the topic "Russia: where to next?" on Tuesday. You can watch the discussions again on ERR News.

The civilized world agrees that Russia's aggression in Ukraine must end, and that the only conceivable end is for Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity. This will in turn result in the collapse of Russia's imperial ambitions and the ideological postulates that justify them, at least temporarily.

Will this inevitable development be able to change Russia's nature?

Historian David Vseviov was supposed to be interviewed by Yevgenia Kara-Murza, wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, but she was unable to attend the event on Tuesday. 

Editor: Marcus Turovski

