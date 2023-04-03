Vseviov in Washington: We will not tire until Ukraine has won the war

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov was on an offical visit to Washington D.C. on March 30-31. Vseviov met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, as well as members of Congress and representatives of think tanks to discuss further support to Ukraine and transatlantic cooperation. He also took part in a panel discussion on technology and democracy, organized in the framework of the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, during bilateral meetings, Vseviov said, that Estonia highly appreciated the contribution of the United States to the security of the NATO Allies, well as its consistent support for Ukraine. HE highlighted, that both are of key importance in the current security situation.

"The outcome of this war will determine not only the fate of Ukraine, but also the security architecture of the whole of Europe and the future of the rules-based international order. This is why we will not tire until the war has been won," Vseviov said.

Vseviov added, that Estonia would continue in all its efforts with the NATO Allies to ensure Ukraine has the necessary military, economic and political assistance it requires. This includes full support for Ukraine on its path to becoming a member of both the European Union and NATO, and also ensuring that no crime committed in the war goes unpunished.

"This means bringing the leadership of Russia to justice for its crimes of aggression. It paved the way for subsequent brutality, which we have witnessed in the war that has continued on for more than a year now," the secretary general emphasized.

Vseviov attended the event, held in the framework of the US-led Summit for Democracy, and in which the Technology for Democracy cohort, led by NGO Access Now presented the results of its work over the past year.

"Since the restoration of our independence, we have built a strong democracy, which is illustrated by our consistently high ranking in democracy as well as internet and media freedom indexes. The key to Estonia's success has been using technology in smart and innovative ways, which has increased the transparency of governance and made digital solutions a part of our everyday life," Vseviov said.

The secretary general also discussed Estonia's experience also with Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and talked about joint actions related to assisting Ukraine's digital development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!