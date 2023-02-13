Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician, activist and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, Evgenia Kara-Murza, tells ERR in an interview (speaking in English) that Russians are not turning out to protest because Vladimir Putin has managed to create an air of fear by using violence against dissidents over the last 20 years.

Evgenia Kara-Murza told ERR that her husband is facing 24 years in prison for speaking out against the war crimes, advocating for a Nuremberg-style tribunal against Russia's aggression in Ukraine, and opposing mass political repression in Russia.

He is accused of treason based on his speeches, among others, at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee award ceremony for Russian historian and political prisoner Yuri Dmitriev, and the United States Congress.

Evgenia Kara-Murza said that Russia's political repression at home and its aggression abroad go hand in hand. At least since 2003, when the last free (but not fair) elections were held, Russians have not had access to independent TV news. This means that elections have been stolen for at least the past 19 years, she said.

What is happening in Russia right now?

Kara-Murza said the situation is difficult to assess because of the lack of freedom of speech, free and fair elections, freedom of assembly and freedom of association. In a democratic society with a free press, there would be legal ways to protest the criminal actions of the government, but Russia has not had these instruments for decades.

"The last wave of protests in 2020 happened in almost 200 cities. There was simply no independent press to cover it," she said.

"When the police arrest protesters, they often use torture and extreme violence, also sexual violence. Punitive psychology is back, which was used against Soviet dissidents in the past. When things like this happen, the police and the government make sure everyone knows about it to stop other people from protesting."

Despite such extreme penalties as Stalin-era sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison for an anti-war post or for holding a "No to War" sign on the street, there are still protests in Russia, and protesters are visible.

Russian dissidence

Kara-Murza talked about what it takes to be a dissident in Russia today; namely, someone who opposes the entire system, which includes all its officials and oligarchs spending their money all over Europe.

"This war is the outcome of the impunity Vladimir Putin has had for the past two decades while committing these crimes," she said.

Kara-Murza dismissed charges over Russian society's inherent imperialistic character: "To speak of people as a monolithic mass is wrong on so many levels. /.../ We should also remember what a disastrous outcome such narratives led to in the past."

Kara-Murza went on to say that the only way she sees for Russia to survive and become a democratic nation is to abolish the vertical power structure and establish a federation in which "the regions have their own budgets, free and fair elections, and the people choose their own parliament and governors, as well as the ways in which the region develops and organizes trade."

Why is not Russian society protesting in masses?

In response to this recurring question, she asked to consider what would each of us be willing to give up: "Are you willing to take the chance of ending up in a psychiatric institution? What about rape? What about the deprivation of parental rights? What are you willing to sacrifice?"

Moreover, she said that mass protest were possible in the 1990s because the regime had already been weakened, which is a far cry from the situation in Russia today: "The Putin regime has built 'gulags' all over the country. People are convicted for holding clear paper posters (the so-called 'invisible' anti-war protest)."

To bring about the change, according to her, Ukraine must win the conflict on Ukrainian terms, which means that all Russian forces, including those in illegally occupied territories, must leave Ukraine.

She emphasized that yet another important factor that weakens the regime is the support of those in Russian society who understand what is happening and try to fight both within the country, where thousands are still being arrested, and abroad.

Recognition of the past

The Russian people, she continued, would have to go through a very difficult and painful recognition of the past, something that should have happened in the 1990s after the Soviet Union collapsed — not only over the last two decades, but also over the entire 70-year Soviet period.

"We cannot turn the page and establish a democratic government without this process," she said. "The society has to acknowledge that these crimes have occurred and that they must never be repeated, and that silence is complicity."

While the International Court of Justice would investigate war crimes and Russia's aggression in Ukraine, large-scale investigations (so-called lustrations) must be carried out in Russia as well, to help people understand what happened.

Vladimir Putin has made our country the aggressor state, while Russian army is committing heinous crimes, she said. "I do not believe there is any hope of reconciliation within my generation. I am at a loss for words."

Nevertheless, people who stand by Ukraine and against the Putin regime facing torture, repression and penal psychiatry in Russia need to be heard. "If Russia has a future, it is in their hands; I believe that their struggle must be noticed," she replied to a question about how one should feel now about their motherland (Russia), or what there is to like about Russia after the war is over.

