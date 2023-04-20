11 foreign affairs committees call for Kremlin critic Kara-Murza's release

News
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn.
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Eleven leaders of national parliaments' Foreign Affairs Committees called for the release of Kremlim critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison on politically motivated charges earlier this week.

The conviction is clear demonstration of misuse of power by Russian authorities and an attempt to silence the political opponents, the joint statement said. 

"The Russian legal system continues to be instrumentalized against advocates for democracy, journalists, and other courageous activists," they stated in the Joint Statement initiated by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The Chairs call on all persons responsible for Kara-Murza's prosecution, detention, and sentencing to be held accountable by imposing targeted sanctions under the EU regulation or "Magnitsky law".

"We consider Mr. Kara-Murza's conviction to be contrary to Russia's international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial, and call for his immediate and unconditional release without further delay," they declare.

The statement was signed by the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ireland, Iceland, United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Czechia, and Denmark.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform) signed the statement on behalf of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20.04

Emergency services putting out fire in Tartu city center Updated

20.04

Riiigkogu holds annual Open House Day on Saturday

20.04

11 foreign affairs committees call for Kremlin critic Kara-Murza's release

20.04

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue returns again this summer

20.04

Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

20.04

Fiscal Council: State budget deficit must be reduced by €0.5 billion

20.04

Ida-Viru tourism industry opposes VAT increase on accommodation

20.04

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

20.04

Prime minister: VAT, income tax hikes a 'national defense levy'

20.04

Võru locals to hold protest against Nursipalu expansion on Saturday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

20.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

20.04

New justice minister sidesteps marriage equality legislation responsibility

20.04

Emergency services putting out fire in Tartu city center Updated

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyber-defense exercise underway in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: