11 foreign affairs committees call for Kremlin critic Kara-Murza's release

Eleven leaders of national parliaments' Foreign Affairs Committees called for the release of Kremlim critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison on politically motivated charges earlier this week.

The conviction is clear demonstration of misuse of power by Russian authorities and an attempt to silence the political opponents, the joint statement said.

"The Russian legal system continues to be instrumentalized against advocates for democracy, journalists, and other courageous activists," they stated in the Joint Statement initiated by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The Chairs call on all persons responsible for Kara-Murza's prosecution, detention, and sentencing to be held accountable by imposing targeted sanctions under the EU regulation or "Magnitsky law".

"We consider Mr. Kara-Murza's conviction to be contrary to Russia's international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial, and call for his immediate and unconditional release without further delay," they declare.

The statement was signed by the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ireland, Iceland, United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Czechia, and Denmark.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform) signed the statement on behalf of Estonia.

--

