Estonian FM visits Finland on first official foreign trip

News
{{1681837080000 | amCalendar}}
Margus Tsahkna and Pekka Haavisto.
Margus Tsahkna and Pekka Haavisto. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

New Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) made his first official visit on Tuesday, one day after taking office, to Finland.

Tsahkna met with his counterpart Pekka Haavisto and incoming Prime Minister Petteri Orpoin in the Finnish capital. Meetings focused on NATO's upcoming summit in Vilnius and support for Ukraine.

The minister said Finland's accession to NATO "opens new opportunities" for cooperation in the Nordic-Baltic region and to reinforce European security.

He added that Estonia backs Sweden's NATO bid and wants "clear support" in Vilnius for Ukrainian membership.

"We also concentrated on continued support to Ukraine, which is one of our priorities. In addition to full political, economic and military assistance, we also discussed cooperating on reconstruction in Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

He emphasized efforts also need to continue to hold Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression, which include the deportation of children and "other brutal acts".  

The foreign ministers also discussed economic, energy and green transition bilateral cooperation.

It is traditional for Estonian foreign ministers, prime ministers and presidents to visit Finland on their first official trip abroad.

However, the first call Tsahkna made on Monday after taking office was to Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics.

The pair discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Tomorrow, Tsahkna wil visit Lithuania and meet with Minister of Foreign Affair Gabrielius Landsbergis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and head of the Estonian-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce Robert Juodka.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:18

Sweden discussing proposal to raise MS Estonia's bow ramp

20:57

Estonian FM visits Finland on first official foreign trip Updated

20:43

Health Insurance Fund shortfall could reach €200 million

19:37

Cooperation with Nordica brings new airline, Marabu, to Estonia

19:15

Haapsalu Early Music Festival announces anniversary program

18:45

Estonian Minister of Education hires 19-year-old adviser

18:15

Fermi Energia not planning to study other nuclear power plant locations

17:46

Michal considers politicians' holdings in companies to be a sign of trust

17:16

Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

17:00

Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: