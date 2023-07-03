Finland's new PM to make first foreign visit to Tallinn on Wednesday

Finland's new Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is set to arrive in Tallinn on Wednesday, where he will meet Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President Alar Karis. This will be the first official foreign visit by the new head of the Finnish government to promote bilateral relations with another country, since being sworn in on June 20.

The Finnish and Estonian prime ministers will discuss relations between the two countries and security in the Baltic Sea region, as well as the most topical EU and international issues, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

Orpo's visit comes at the invitation of the Kallas, with the Finnish PM also due to meet with Estonian President Alar Karis during his visit.

It is traditional for Finnish prime ministers to make their first foreign visits after being appointed to Tallinn and Stockholm. Orpo's visit to the Swedish capital will reportedly take place in the fall.

The new Finnish Prime Minister also attended the European Council last week in Brussels.

After seven weeks of coalition talks, an agreement was reached, which saw Peeteri Orpo replace Sanna Marin as prime minister of Estonia's northern neighbor. The four-party government coalition includes Orpo's National Coalition (NCP), the Swedish People's Party (RKP), the Christian Democracts (KD) and the right-wing Finns Party (PS).

