Global Estonian Report: March 29-April 5

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 29 to April 5 inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Less than 100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

Last Wednesday marked exactly 100 days until the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival "Holy is the Land" begins in Tallinn, and all over the country, preparations for the three-day festival are in full swing.

The XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival "Holy is the Land" ("Püha on maa") will take place in Tallinn from June 30 through July 2. Tickets went on sale in January.

According to Eneli Vaasna, curator of the foreign Estonian collectives, two orchestras, ten choirs and four dance groups from Estonian communities abroad (including Sweden, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, the United States, Belgium and Latvia) are still in contention to participate in the festival and will find out in early April, around the same time as the Estonian collectives.

The final day of the last Youth Song and Dance Festival in 2017 saw 26,000 singers and musicians and over 70,000 spectators gather at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Apply for support to promote the Estonian language and culture in communities abroad

The Estonian Institute has announced a call for applications to support educational projects related to the teaching of the Estonian language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

The call for applications is financed by the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research and the deadline is April 14.

How has the war in Ukraine affected diaspora Estonians and their respective communities?

This a question a new story collection campaign is seeking to answer. The campaign titled "Stories of War" from the Association of Estonian Life Stories and the Estonian Cultural History Archives (Estonian Literary Museum), wishes to collect stories related to the Ukrainian war from individuals belonging to various generations from Estonians around the world.

VEMU, the Estonian Museum Abroad in Toronto is a partner for the collection campaign. Stories can be written in both Estonian and English.

Upcoming events

Estonian language cafe (March 30, Tallinn)

A new series of language cafes is taking place at the International House of Estonia.

At language cafes, you can have a relaxed conversation free of grammar checks. Feel free to drop in if you just want to listen to and speak Estonian!

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (April 4, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation. .

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2023 (April 14-16, New York City)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters invites you to the Estonian Cultural Festival in New York, now in its 51st year. .

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

