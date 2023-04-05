Global Estonian Report: April 5-12

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 5 through 12.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

How many Estonians in total are there worldwide?

According to Statistics Estonia, the population of Estonia as of the beginning of 2023 stood at 1,357,739, marking an increase on year of 2 percent, or 25,943 people. According to the 2021 census, the number of ethnic Estonians living in Estonia stood at around 920,000.

But an estimated 15-20 percent of Estonians currently live outside of the country. So how many Estonians are there in the world? Is it fewer or more than a million?

Find Estonian summer camps happening around the world

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in diaspora Estonian communities.

Purchasing property and establishing campgrounds for children and youth was often among the first steps taken by Estonian refugee communities around the world, in the postwar period during the 1950s when it became clear that Estonia would remain occupied for a long time.

Global Estonian has collected information about the coming summer's children and youth camps, where you can practice the Estonian language and meet fellow Estonians.

Easter in Estonia: old traditions and new beginnings

In Estonia, Easter marks the beginning of spring. It's a time of celebration, of tapping into old traditions to mark the changing of the seasons.

Easter is referred to by many different names in Estonian: Ületõusmispüha (Resurrection), Lihavõtted (literally meaning meat-taking holiday, marking the end of Lent), Munadepüha (egg holiday), and Kiigepühad (swing holiday, referring to the tradition of swinging on the large wooden village swing on Easter Sunday).

Upcoming events

Estonian language cafe (April 6, Tallinn)

A new series of language cafes is taking place at the International House of Estonia.

At language cafes, you can have a relaxed conversation free of grammar checks. Feel free to drop in if you just want to listen to and speak Estonian!

These are free events, with tea and coffee, held every Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2023 (April 14-16, New York City)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters invites you to the 2023 Estonian Cultural Days in New York, now in its 51st year.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (April 18, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

