Watch again: Global Estonians virtual forum

News
{{1683120360000 | amCalendar}}
Caption: The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on May 4.
Caption: The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on May 4. Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe was held on Thursday (May) to discuss the preservation of the Estonian language. The forum can be watched again on ERR News.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna made the opening remarks.

Music is provided by Valter Soosalu, and writer Valdur Mikita shares his ideas.

More information about the event and its program can be found at the link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:35

Pevkur: Elering could monitor undersea cables for suspicious objects

20:12

Analysts: Interest rate rise cycle coming to an end

17:26

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery Updated

16:43

Reserve general: Kremlin drone attack could have been work of amateurs

16:38

Pekka Erelt: Does great literature redeem author's actions as citizen?

16:08

Government approves Nursipalu expansion bill

15:10

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

15:03

Watch again: Global Estonians virtual forum Updated

14:18

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

14:04

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Expert: I do not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the drone attacks

14:18

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

13:03

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: