Global Estonian Report: May 3-10

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 3 to May 10, inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch the virtual forum for Estonians across the world on May 4 and win a plane ticket to Estonia!

At the virtual forum one viewer can win two return plane tickets to Estonia!

The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on Thursday May 4 at 4 p.m. Estonian time. You can watch and think along with the virtual forum of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the online Worksup environment from any location in the world.

The forum will have simultaneous translations into English and Russian. The winning lottery ticket will be drawn on May 16.

Government to increase support for the activities of Estonian communities abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Integration Foundation have opened a call for proposals for projects launched on the initiative of foreign Estonian communities to strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians around the world and increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia.

"We'll be supporting activities that boost the sense of belonging between foreign Estonian communities and their homeland," explained Kaire Cocker, Head of the Compatriots Service at the Integration Foundation. "They could be anything from cultural, business and research projects to a wide range of events as well as increasing the awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia. A priority of the project support program will be activities aimed at youth and young people."

Applications are open until May 25.

Exhibition in Sweden marks 140th birthday of Estonian poet Marie Under

Swedish Estonians are commemorating the 140th anniversary of the birth of the poetess Marie Under with a traveling exhibition that will visit Swedish libraries and institutions prior to arriving in Estonia. The new exhibition at the Estonian House in Stockholm focuses on the poet's exile years in Sweden, where she lived for nearly 30 years.

Marie Under is recognized as one of Estonia's greatest poets and was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 12 separate years.

Upcoming Events

Adaptation To Estonian Culture (May 9, Tallinn)

You moved to Estonia or have been here for some time… and you have various questions regarding adapting to this country? International House of Estonia is glad to present a lively discussion seminar on the ups and downs and do's and dont's of settling in.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 16, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

