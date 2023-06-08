Global Estonian Report: June 7-14

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from June 7-14 inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Register today and learn Estonian online at the Global School

Are you interested in improving your Estonian language skills or would you like to gain knowledge about Estonia's rich heritage? The Global Estonian School (Üleilmakool) offers you a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the Estonian-language learning environment, regardless of where you are.

Last year, students from more than 30 countries around the world took e-courses at the Global School and registration is now open for the 2023-24 academic year until August 31.

The Global School celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and is supported by the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Share your ideas: how can we celebrate cultural diversity in Estonia?

The Ministry of Culture and the Integration Foundation have announced an open call for ideas on how to celebrate the cultural diversity of Estonia in 2024.

"According to the latest census, there are 211 ethnic groups living in Estonia, speaking 243 languages as their mother tongue. We are a culturally rich society, and this diversity is the value that unites us into one Estonian nation. Next year, we want to pay attention to the unique cultural space and communities of Estonia as well as to the diverse cultures and traditions of the different peoples living here," said Eda Silberg, undersecretary for cultural diversity at the Ministry of Culture.

New chair elected for Estonian World Council

The Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) gathered at the end of May in Vilnius to hold its plenary session and elect a new chair. The Estonian World Council is a non-profit organization, which was established in 1954 to unite Estonians abroad.

The plenary was attended by 34 delegates from ten different countries in a hybrid format. Observers from the Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland and the Global Network of Estonian Youth also participated.

Upcoming Events

Summer Camps 2023

Global Estonian has compiled a list of this summer's camps for children and young people across the world, where you can practice Estonian and meet your compatriots.

13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration (June 30- July 2, Tallinn)

The youth festival takes place every four years and involves tens of thousands of singers and dancers. The tradition has been included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and emphasizes Estonians' love for their country, language, culture, and customs.

Global School Information days (August , Tartu and online)

The Global Estonian School is holding information days for students and parents, both online (on August 18 and 19) and in person in Tartu on August 4, at the AHHAA Science Centre. Registration is in Estonian.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

