Global Estonian Report: May 10-17

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 10 to May 17, inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch the virtual forum for Estonians across the world and win a plane ticket to Estonia!

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe was held on May 4.

You can now watch virtual forum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs online and enter to win two return plane tickets to Estonia. The forum has a translation into English.

The ticket lottery winner will be drawn on May 16.

Government to increase support for the activities of Estonian communities abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Integration Foundation have opened a call for proposals for projects launched on the initiative of foreign Estonian communities to strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians around the world and increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia.

"We'll be supporting activities that boost the sense of belonging between foreign Estonian communities and their homeland," explained Kaire Cocker, Head of the Compatriots Service at the Integration Foundation. "They could be anything from cultural, business and research projects to a wide range of events as well as increasing the awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia. A priority of the project support program will be activities aimed at youth and young people."

Applications are open until May 25.

Upcoming Events

Estival 2023 (May 12-21, Gothenburg)

Estival, the Estonian cultural days in Sweden, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The 10 day festival in Gothenburg will feature a wide variety of events including a song festival, a dance festival, concerts, a fair and much more.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 16, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

How to find a job in Estonia (May 16, Tallinn)

Are you interested to enter the job market in Estonia? Thinking of how to create the CV that will stand out? Or thinking how to ace your job interview? Then we got the seminar just for you!

The event will take place at the International House of Estonia. The seminar is in English and free of charge.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

