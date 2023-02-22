Global Estonian Report: February 22 – March 1

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 22 through March 1.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

February 24 is Estonian Independence Day!

Each year on February 24, the Republic of Estonia celebrates Independence Day.

Roughly 100 years ago, from 1918 to 1920, the Estonian people were embroiled in the Estonian War of Independence against the Bolshevik westward offensive of 1918-1919 and the 1919 aggression of the Baltische Landeswehr in 1919.

This followed on the heels of the Republic of Estonia declaring independence on February 24, 1918.

This year's Independence Day events may have a more somber tone as February 24 also marks the one-year anniversary of Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Click here to browse a list of Estonian Independence Day events worldwide and here (link in Estonian) for an overview of where to tune in via ERR.

Young Estonian from Siberia: The meaning of Estonian Independence Day

Read the thoughts of Valerii Krinberg, a young Estonian from Siberia and a member of the Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV), on the occasion of Estonia's Independence Day.

Cherishing freedom has more relevance now than ever.

"February 24 has played a great role in my life, bringing me only positivity and strength. At home in Siberia, we always celebrated this day with pride, in line with Estonian traditions. I am and remain an Estonian — 'Eestlane olen ja eestlaseks jään.' This song is sung and cherished beyond Estonia."

Young Estonians living abroad — apply for a professional internship in Estonia!

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Foundation of Civil Society (KÜSK) is inviting young Estonians living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The goal of the scholarship program is to facilitate the integration of young people living abroad into Estonian social life.

The deadline for internship scholarship applications is April 24.

Upcoming events

Estonian Independence Day events (various locations worldwide)

A growing list of celebrations marking the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (February 27, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Hosted by the Integration Foundation, Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

Adaptation to Estonian Culture (February 28, Tallinn)

Moved to Estonia and have various questions regarding adapting to this country? The International House of Estonia presents a lively discussion seminar on the ups and downs and dos and don'ts of settling in in Estonia.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

