Estonia's new Ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

News
Ingrid Amer presenting her credentials to King Abdullah II of Jordan
Ingrid Amer presenting her credentials to King Abdullah II of Jordan Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

New Estonian Ambassador Ingrid Amer has presented her credentials to King Abdullah II of Jordan.

"Estonia appreciates the bilateral relations with Jordan and we are looking for ways of boosting them," Amer said, following the presentation ceremony, adding that oil shale has been the cornerstone of economic cooperation between Estonia and Jordan for many years.

"In the established cooperation and shared resources, I see an opportunity to take our cooperation to a new level in implementing the green transition, to reduce our footprint and contribute to the sustainability of the planet," Amer continued, via a foreign ministry press release, and noted that cooperation has expanded to digital affairs.

Estonia highly appreciates the balancing role of Jordan in the Middle East and its upholding the rules-based order, Ambassador Amer added.

Amer is also accredited to Egypt and the Republic of Mali, and resides in Cairo.

Ingrid Amer joined the Estonian foreign service in 1995 and has worked at Estonian embassies in Warsaw, Helsinki and Prague, as well as in the State Protocol Department and the Political Department at the Foreign Ministry. She was the deputy head in the Estonian embassy in Paris 2015 to 2018, and between 2016 and 2018, she was the Estonian Ambassador to UNESCO.

From 2018 to 2022, Amer was the Director of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry says.

Estonia's state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia signed a deal for the construction of an oil shale plant in the Kingdom almost a decade ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:21

Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists triples in year to January 2023

08:45

SDE leader: Party not going into coalition in order to make cuts

08:13

Estonia's new Ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

08:05

Henrik Hololei actions prompt European Commission regulations change

07:49

Kaia Kanepi out of Indian Wells in round one

08.03

Estonian Police send uniforms and protective equipment to Ukraine

08.03

Riigikogu election turnout confirmed as 63.7 percent

08.03

Pevkur calls on EU to back Estonia's joint ammunition procurement plan

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

08.03

Daily predicts ministerial posts in Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Estonian budget has to be reduced

08.03

40 MPs at last Riigikogu failed to get reelected Sunday

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: