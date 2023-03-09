Estonia's new Ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

New Estonian Ambassador Ingrid Amer has presented her credentials to King Abdullah II of Jordan.

"Estonia appreciates the bilateral relations with Jordan and we are looking for ways of boosting them," Amer said, following the presentation ceremony, adding that oil shale has been the cornerstone of economic cooperation between Estonia and Jordan for many years.

"In the established cooperation and shared resources, I see an opportunity to take our cooperation to a new level in implementing the green transition, to reduce our footprint and contribute to the sustainability of the planet," Amer continued, via a foreign ministry press release, and noted that cooperation has expanded to digital affairs.

Estonia highly appreciates the balancing role of Jordan in the Middle East and its upholding the rules-based order, Ambassador Amer added.

Amer is also accredited to Egypt and the Republic of Mali, and resides in Cairo.

Ingrid Amer joined the Estonian foreign service in 1995 and has worked at Estonian embassies in Warsaw, Helsinki and Prague, as well as in the State Protocol Department and the Political Department at the Foreign Ministry. She was the deputy head in the Estonian embassy in Paris 2015 to 2018, and between 2016 and 2018, she was the Estonian Ambassador to UNESCO.

From 2018 to 2022, Amer was the Director of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry says.

Estonia's state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia signed a deal for the construction of an oil shale plant in the Kingdom almost a decade ago.

