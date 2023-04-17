Estonia, Angola working on digital cooperation

Kristjan Järvan with the delegation from Angola, Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristjan Järvan with the delegation from Angola, Friday, April 14, 2023. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
Estonia's digital experience and know-how can benefit Angola, as it can many other countries, while Estonia can also learn from closer cooperation, outgoing Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) says.

"Building and developing a digital society is a time-consuming and consistent process," Järvan said Friday, after meeting with Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform Adão Francisco Correia de Almeida.

"Estonia is one of the most advanced and innovative digital societies in the world, but reaching it is the fruit of decades of work. We are happy to share the accumulated knowledge, skills and experience, because digital capabilities are key to the social and economic development of any country," Järvan went on, via a Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications press release.

The minister pointed out that interest in Estonia's digital journey remains high worldwide, including in Angola and many other African nations. "It is gratifying that Angola has been actively looking for ways to make the country's functioning more efficient through digital solutions in recent years."

"Digitalization is gaining momentum in various sectors in Angola, improving both the provision of public services and social well-being. The African region as a whole has enormous potential for digital transformation and Estonia is seen as a role model," Järvan added.

The Angolan delegation also met with several private sector experts during their visit, as well as visiting the e-Estonia showroom, the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) and the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK).

The benefits are mutual, as Estonia also has a lot to learn from other countries, Järvan added, arguing the exchange of best practices and knowledge allows the identification of strengths and bottlenecks which need addressing in developing digital infrastructure.

"A modern digital state means user-friendly and secure digital solutions that simplify the lives of citizens. International cooperation contributes effectively to this goal," Järvan added.

The memorandum will also help open doors for Estonian companies to enter the Angolan and wider African market and will create an opportunity for Estonian experts to engage in the development of Angola's digital state, the ministry said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

